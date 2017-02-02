'I don't like watching fake news': Trump blasts CNN during event honouring Black History Month

President Donald Trump called CNN “fake news” Wednesday during a White House event honouring Black History Month.

Trump was going around the table, pointing out a pair of attendees who had supported him on cable news. He first pointed to Pastor Darrell Scott, an early Trump supporter, who Trump said he first met “when he was defending me on television.”

The president then called out Paris Dennard, a GOP strategist and CNN contributor, who was also seated at the table.

“Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community,” Trump said.

“He’s all by himself, seven people and Paris,” he continued, adding with a smile that, “I’ll take Paris over the seven. But I don’t watch CNN so I don’t get to see you as much. I don’t like watching fake news.”

Turning his attention to Fox News, Trump said the network “has treated me very nice.”

“Wherever Fox is, thank you,” Trump said.

The president also reiterated that he views “a lot of the media” as the “opposition party,” alleging without evidence that members of the press “knowingly” report “incorrect things.”

“They really have to straighten out their act,” Trump said. “They are really dishonest people.”

Watch Trump’s comments below:

