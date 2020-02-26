Trump in 2014 said Obama was 'a psycho' not to immediately cancel flights into the US amid Ebola outbreak in West Africa

Associated Press President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Los Angeles 2028 organisers, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As the Coronavirus continues to spread with a vaccine months away, the Trump Administration’s handling of the outbreak is falling under more scrutiny.

Back in 2014, Trump railed against then-President Barack Obama over the spread of Ebola in West Africa.

Amid some calls for Obama to cancel flights coming out of the region, Trump assailed his predecessor’s character online.

“I am starting to think that there is something seriously wrong with President Obama’s mental health,” Trump tweeted. “Why won’t he stop the flights. Psycho!

As with many seemingly exogenous events during the Trump presidency, there’s always a tweet.

In the case of the Coronavirus outbreak, it turns out there are several.

President Donald Trump has been trying to calm the markets during a precipitous fall as world health experts have begun to conclude the spread of the virus is “inevitable,” according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control.

But when Obama was in office, Trump had a much harsher assesment of executive responsibility amid a pandemic.

When the Ebola panic was growing as cases spread in West Africa, Trump called on Obama to cancel flights coming out of the region.

“I am starting to think that there is something seriously wrong with President Obama’s mental health,” Trump tweeted in 2014. “Why won’t he stop the flights. Psycho!”

Trump was beating the drum earlier that summer, too, with nationalism and isolationism sprinkled in.

The U.S. must immediately stop all flights from EBOLA infected countries or the plague will start and spread inside our "borders." Act fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2014

Now facing criticism over his administration being unprepared for the pandemic and trying to offer a false sense of security to calm the markets, Trump blamed “incompetent” leaders in 2014 over the much less deadly Ebola outbreak.

Ebola patient will be brought to the U.S. in a few days – now I know for sure that our leaders are incompetent. KEEP THEM OUT OF HERE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2014

