'It was not pressure': Trump called a Michigan county official who now says she wants to rescind her vote to certify the election

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump talks on the phone

A GOP Michigan canvassing board member told The Washington Post she received a call from President Donald Trump the night before she filed an affadavit to rescind her vote to certify the election results.

It’s too late for the canvasser, Monica Palmer, to rescind her vote. The certified results have already been sent to Michigan’s secretary of state.

Palmer, who initially would not vote to certify before reversing course after facing backlash, said she did not feel pressured by Trump regarding the move to take back her vote.

“It was not pressure. It was genuine concern for my safety,” Palmer told The Washington Post.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Republican canvassing board member in Wayne County, Michigan, who on Wednesday announced she wanted to rescind her vote certifying the election results said President Donald Trump called her on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported.

“I did receive a call from President Trump, late Tuesday evening, after the meeting,” Monica Palmer, one of two Republican canvassers on the board, told the Post. “He was checking in to make sure I was safe after hearing the threats and doxing that had occurred.”

“His concern was about my safety and that was really touching. He is a really busy guy and to have his concern about my safety was appreciated,” Palmer said.

Palmer said she did not feel pressured by the president to move to rescind her vote, and that they “really didn’t discuss the details of the certification.”

“It was not pressure. It was genuine concern for my safety,” Palmer said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

It’s too late for Palmer to take back her vote, as the certified results have already been sent to the Michigan secretary of state, per the state’s rules, and she moved to rescind a day after the deadline to certify had already passed.

Though there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Michigan (or any state), Palmer initially refused to vote for certification along with her Republican colleague on the four-member board, William Hartmann. But the two GOP canvassers reversed course and voted to certify after facing backlash. Palmer told the Post that people accused her of being a racist who was attempting to disenfranchise Detroit voters.

“Last night was heartbreaking,” Palmer said. “I sat in that chair for two hours listening to people attack me.”

Palmer and Hartmann both filed affidavits on Wednesday stating they wanted to take back their votes to certify the results, accusing Democrats of failing to make deliver on a promise to audit the vote in Detroit â€” part of a compromise that seemingly led the two GOP canvassers to agree to certify the vote on Tuesday.

Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat and the board’s vice chairman, disputed Palmer’s claims in comments to the Post.

Kinloch said Palmer knew the agreement for an audit “wasn’t binding,” adding, “we just voted yesterday.” The Democratic canvasser said the board had not yet formally contacted Michigan’s secretary of state to request the audit.

This all comes amid Trump’s ongoing refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and his relentless dissemination of disinformation on the election results. Trump has repeatedly pushed baseless claims that there was mass voter fraud. There’s no evidence to support Trump’s assertions.

The Trump campaign and Republican officials have pursued nearly two dozen legal challenges against the results in various states, and have not won a single case. There have been 15 cases in which they have withdrawn or lost, and 6 cases are pending.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.