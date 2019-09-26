'I stayed at the Trump Tower': Ukrainian president's call with Trump shows how far world leaders can go to massage his ego

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Olena Zelenska at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The memo about the July phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows how world leaders can try to suck up to Trump.

According to the memo, Zelensky complimented Trump’s plane, conspicuously mentioned that he stayed in Trump Tower, recycled a Trump campaign slogan, and called him a “great teacher.”

Details of the July phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were released by the White House on Wednesday.

The memo about the call, which has set off a political explosion, shows the uncomfortable lengths other leaders can go to in order to flatter the notoriously praise-hungry US president.

The memo summarises the half-hour call between the two men, including exchanges about a potential investigation into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden that have led to an impeachment inquiry into Trump.



But aside from that, it is an unusually frank window into international diplomacy that both men expected would remain private.

The exchange is striking for the sycophancy Zelensky displays toward Trump. Here are some of the most notable examples.

Zelensky credited Trump for his election victory in Ukraine

“We did win big and we worked hard for this. We worked a lot but I would like to confess to you that I had an opportunity to learn from you. We used quite a few of your skills and knowledge and were able to use it as an example for our elections and yes it is true that these were unique elections.”

He said he copied Trump’s agenda and name-dropped his ‘drain the swamp’ slogan from the 2016 campaign

“We are trying to work hard because we wanted to drain the swamp here in our country. We brought in many many new people. Not the old politicians, not the typical politicians, because we want to have a new format and a new type of government. You are a great teacher for us and in that.”

Zelensky name-dropped Trump Tower and said he stayed there

“I would like to tell you that I also have quite a few Ukrainian friends that live in the United States. Actually last time I travelled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower.”

He said Air Force One was ‘probably much better’ than his plane

“After that, it might be a very good idea for you to travel to Ukraine. We can either take my plane and go to Ukraine or we can take your plane, which is probably much better than mine.”

Here’s the White House’s full account of the call (note that it is not a precise transcript):





Ukraine Call Transcript (PDF)



Ukraine Call Transcript (Text)



The memo showed that Trump also flattered Zelensky on the call, telling him he had done a “terrific job” and describing Zelensky’s campaign – which he ran after working as a comedian – as a big victory.

“The way you came from behind, somebody who wasn’t given much of a chance, and you ended up winning easily. It’s a fantastic achievement. Congratulations,” Trump said.

