Mike Pompeo and Steve Mnuchin discussed invoking 25th Amendment against Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection, book claims

Jonathan Karl’s new book claims Mike Pompeo put together an analysis of what pursuing the 25th Amendment would require. Pompeo, through a spokesperson, denied the claim. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

ABC reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book claims members of Trump’s cabinet considered invoking the 25th Amendment against him.

Karl specifically alleges that Steve Mnuchin and Mike Pompeo debated the issue.

Pompeo denied the deliberations surrounding the removal of Trump.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to a new book by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Karl’s book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” was released Tuesday and covers the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to the book, Mnuchin brought the idea of removing Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment to several Cabinet members, including Pompeo, The Guardian reported.

At that point, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao had already resigned, though Karl said he believes both may have supported the move.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office if a president is considered unable to carry out the duties of the role.

Karl claims Pompeo went as far as to put together an analysis of what pursuing such a course would require.

“The analysis determined that it would take too much time,” he wrote, “considering that Trump only had 14 days left in office and any attempt to forcefully remove him would be subject to legal challenge.”

“It would not be quick enough, and it would be subject to legal challenges,” Karl said during an appearance on MSNBC Monday. “But in the hours after the riot, there were high-level conversations about this.”

Mnuchin did not speak to Karl for the book, and Pompeo initially declined to offer comment. Through a spokesperson, however, he denied the claims, Yahoo reported.

Karl’s account of Pompeo and Mnuchin’s discussion is consistent with accounts from outlets including ABC News and CNN in the days following Jan. 6.

Representatives for Trump, Pompeo, and Mnuchin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.