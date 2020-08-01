Trump to reportedly order TikTok's owner ByteDance to sell its US operations

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to sign an order directing the ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to “divest its ownership” in the app’s US operations, according to Bloomberg.

A Fox Business journalist also reports that Microsoft is interested in buying TikTok’s US operations.

It’s unclear what power Trump has to order a foreign company to sell off a part of its business.

Donald Trump is reportedly ordering the Chinese parent company behind TikTok to sell the viral app’s US operations.

Bloomberg reports that Trump is planning to sign an order directing ByteDance to “divest its ownership” of TikTok. The potential announcement comes weeks after the Trump administration first said publicly it was considering banning TikTok due to concerns regarding its ties to China, and the foreign government’s influence and access to user data and content moderation.

An announcement on Trump’s plan could be made as soon as Friday,Bloomberg reports.

According to Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino on Twitter, Microsoft is one of the parties interested in buying TikTok’s US operations. The White House is “deeply concerned” about Microsoft’s interest, Gasparino also reported.

Microsoft and TikTok did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

It’s unclear what power Trump has to order ByteDance, a foreign company, to sell off part of its business, or how the people running TikTok’s US operations will respond. Yet Trump’s order is just the most recent move in the administration’s escalation of attacks against TikTok and other Chinese tech companies.

Ever since TikTok came to the US in 2018 and found a rabid userbase of more than 80 million, questions have been raised regarding the amount of access and influence the Chinese government is afforded over TikTok user data and content moderation because of ByteDance.

But TikTok’s China ties have attracted more attention in recent months as the president and his administration have said they’re weighing a ban on the app over those security concerns. Both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly said in early July they were considering a TikTok ban in the US: Trump said the ban would be a way to punish China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic, while Pompeo cited national security concerns.

As part of its efforts to demonstrate its distance from China, TikTok named a new CEO in June: Kevin Mayer, a decades-long Disney executive who is based out of TikTok’s US headquarters in Los Angeles. The company also recently launched a content advisory council to guide policy changes, and set up a transparency centre at its LA offices.

But as uncertainty persists in TikTok’s future, ByteDance executives and investors have reportedly been exploring ways to avoid the viral app’s ban in the US. One possibility, which White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow raised earlier this month, could see TikTok pull out of its Chinese and operate as an “independent American company.”

Some of ByteDance’s US investors, including Sequoia Capital, have been looking into buying a majority stake in the app, according to The Information. The group of investors have valued TikTok – which has more than 2.3 billion downloads worldwide – at a whopping $US50 billion.

