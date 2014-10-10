12 Donald Trump Businesses That No Longer Exist

Reuters Real estate developer Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to announce his first project in Mumbai August 12, 2014.

Donald Trump catapulted himself into the spotlight with his gilded real estate ventures and vibrant personality.

The latter is what has made his show, “The Apprentice,” such a huge success.

And over the years, he’s had an opinion or two about the business world.

“In the end, you’re measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish,” Trump once said.

But like any successful business person, Trump has had his share of setbacks.

Here, we present to you 12 Trump businesses that went belly up or no longer exist.

