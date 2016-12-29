'It's not a big deal, you people are making it a big deal': Trump scolds reporters over questions about his business connections

For the first time in months, President-elect Donald Trump took some direct questions from reporters.

Trump stood in front of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Wednesday, with controversial boxing promoter Don King by his side, and commented on the potential business-related conflicts of interest that have muddled his transition efforts.

“It’s not a big deal, you people are making it a big deal, the business,” Trump said, asserting that part of his electoral victory was due to his decades-long history as real-estate mogul.

“They all knew I had big business all over the place,” he said.

The president-elect has previously asserted he would step away from his private business empire before moving into the White House, but details have been sparse. A press conference meant to outline exactly how Trump would divest himself of his assets was scheduled earlier in December, and abruptly canceled.

“The announcement has been rescheduled for next month,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told Business Insider on December 16. The date of that announcement hasn’t been scheduled, but is expected to happen before Inauguration Day on January 20.

Trump has been criticised for his perceived conflicts of interest related to his business connections, which span at least 25 countries.

A spokesman said on December 6 that Trump sold off all of his stock in June, but did not provide documentation to confirm the sale.

The president-elect has said he would hand over day-to-day control of his businesses to his adult children, but critics argue the conflicts would persist, as his children continue to play a role in his transition.

