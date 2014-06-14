Chicago Is Enraged By Donald Trump's New Skyscraper

Surprise, surprise: Donald Trump is making headlines yet again for angering people.

This time, it’s for stamping an enormous “TRUMP” logo on his nearly completed 96-story Chicago skyscraper, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 20-foot-tall silver letters are positioned on the building’s front side and will be illuminated with LED lights at night.

Everyone is bringing out the pitchforks, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and even the main architect of the building, Adrian Smith.

“Mayor Emanuel believes this is an architecturally tasteful building scarred by an architecturally tasteless sign,” Emanuel spokeswoman Kelley Quinn said in a statement.

“I think it hurts the image of the building and is done in poor taste. It also hurts the image of Chicago. How could the City officials that must approve these signs let this happen?” Smith said in an email to NBC Chicago.

Trump, of course, has responded in classic Trump fashion. He compared the letters to the Hollywood sign, telling the WSJ he has the “hottest brand in the world,” and saying on Twitter said it’s the “most beautiful building in Chicago.”

But that is nothing compared to what others on Twitter are saying:

While some were outraged…





Here’s a tweet for ya @realDonaldTrump – the #trumpchicago sign is tacky and tasteless! This isn’t Vegas or AC. I agree with @RahmEmanuel!

— Casey Burdsall (@CaseyBurdsall) June 13, 2014

#trumpchicago cheesy expect nothing less from rich cheeseball

— Mid City Yacht Club (@mcycNOLA) June 13, 2014

Others took the opportunity to take jabs at the real estate mogul…







I think I’ll like the #trumpchicago sign better when they install the comb over on it. http://t.co/zoSGU7HLvt

— Barbara Govednik (@ReadBarbara) June 13, 2014

The #trumpchicago building proves that as long as it says trump on the side it’s classy. Which is good news for hookers everywhere.

— zachOlson (@Zach_Team) June 13, 2014

And this tweet pretty much sums it up:

