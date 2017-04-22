Trump's budget revives a controversial plan to store America's nuclear waste near Las Vegas -- here's how that would work

In 1987, Nevada’s Yucca Mountain was designated as the place to store America’s nuclear waste. Millions of dollars went into researching the mountain and developing facilities to hold nuclear waste for thousands of years. However, waste has never actually been stored there. Red tape, local officials, environmentalists, and other parties have all managed to place the plans on an indefinite delay. President Trump’s budget calls for reviving the project. Here’s how it would work.

