Trump's budget shows he is getting ready to fight Americans for their land on the border

Maria Flores and her siblings have owned a 16-acre property along a bend in the Rio Grande River for so long none of them can remember when their family acquired it.

On January 12, her daughter, Yvette Salinas, received a legal notice from the Department of Homeland Security with a 21-page “Declaration of Taking,” offering Flores $US2,900 for 1.2 acres of her property along the river.

“The United States of America is acquiring property along its border with Mexico in order to construct a fence and related improvements designed to secure the border,” the letter states. “The purpose of this letter is to confer about the amount of just compensation in this case.”

“It’s scary when you read it,” Salinas told The Texas Observer. “You feel like you have to sign.”

Flores has the option to refuse the offer, but the government could then seize it, with compensation, through eminent domain.

And the budget proposal submitted by Trump on Thursday suggests his administration is gearing up for a fight over properties like the Flores family’s.

The 2018 budget request submitted by Trump asks for $US27.7 billion for the Justice Department, a $US1.1 billion decrease over the previous year’s amount. A list of bullet points about what the budget does includes the following:

“Supports the addition of 20 attorneys to pursue Federal efforts to obtain the land and holdings necessary to secure the Southwest border and another 20 attorneys and support staff for immigration litigation assistance.”

That “foreshadow[s] bitter legal fights with landowners from Texas to California over the seizure of private property,” The New York Times’ Matt Apuzzo notes.

Should the federal government come for the Floreses’ property — which sits near an elbow of the Rio Grande in Hidalgo country, between McAllen and Rio Grande City, Texas — it would not be the first time.

Christopher Woody/Google Maps Los Ebanos, near McAllen, Texas, sits on a bend in the Rio Grande River.

They, and others in the area, got a similar notice in 2008, which offered them the same $US2,900. Their land sits on the river’s floodplain, however, where a US-Mexico treaty prohibits any building.

That restriction, plus the passage of time, ultimately spared their land, as the Obama administration deemphasized wall-construction. (The US commission overseeing that treaty dropped its objection to building on the floodplain in 2012.)

Overall, the Trump administration plans to ask for more than $US4 billion through 2018 for the wall’s construction.

A supplemental spending bill will request $US1.5 billion and the fiscal year 2018 budget will ask for $US2.6 billion, Mick Mulvaney, chief of the White House Office on Management and Budget, told reporters this week, saying his office had “turned [Trump’s] policies into numbers.”

Mulvaney said some of the $US1.5 billion portion would go toward “pilot cases” in areas along the border where the Homeland Security Department may experiment with different types of border walling.

The OMB director also further distanced the wall’s funding from Trump’s promises that Mexico would pay for it: “It’s coming out of the Treasury,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said the wall-funding proposal would be “poison pill” that might cause a government shutdown, according to Politico,

Politico also obtained audio of Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner criticising the wall idea in remarks to constituents this week.

Legislators from the Texas-Mexico border area have also criticised the idea of a border wall. And residents there, even the ones who support the wall, have misgivings about whether it will work.

Robert Cameron, who runs Texas Border Tours in the Rio Grande Valley area, told CNN in February that he supports Trump and the idea to build a wall, even though he disputes the picture of insecurity many have painted about the border area, and doesn’t want to see his friends and relatives in the country illegally get deported.

But Cameron is sceptical about how effective the wall will be.

He recalls President George W. Bush’s border-fence construction efforts in the mid-2000s, when construction created a no-man’s land between the fence and river, and gaps in the barrier were left to allow property owners access to their land south of the fence.

“This is definitely not secure,” Cameron told CNN earlier this year, driving along portions of the fence already built along the border. “I don’t know how that impenetrable wall is going to be built. People need access to their land.”

Others living in the border area in eastern Texas had doubts about the efficacy of the proposed wall — members of the Flores family among them.

“Even if they build a wall, people will still come,” Aleida Garcia, Salinas’ cousin, told The Texas Observer. “What’s helped us tremendously and is less expensive is the technology — the aerostat balloons, the ground sensors and even boots on the ground.”

Trump has called for hiring thousands more border-patrol and immigration officers, but Customs and Border Patrol has said it would take years, and the lower hiring standards needed to meet Trump’s quota may lead to abuses and corruption.

“We don’t want this wall — the town is pretty much united on that,” Salinas told The Texas Observer. “But we don’t want to get sued by the U.S. government either.”

