Trump attacks NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace in bizarre tweet falsely calling noose found in garage a 'hoax'

Carlos Barria/Reuters Trump called out the only Black driver in NASCAR in a nonsensical tweet on Monday demanding an apology and questioning the sports’ ratings.

President Donald Trump tweeted at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Monday, seeking an apology and attempting to frame the noose found in his garage stall as a “hoax.”

Trump attempted to blame NASCAR’s poor ratings on Wallace, and the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.

NASCAR has seen an influx of new viewers since the sport returned to the track.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After COVID-19 deaths in the United States passed 130,000 over the weekend, President Donald Trump woke up on Monday morning and tweeted about NASCAR ratings.

Trump tweeted out a seemingly nonsensical demand for an apology from Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologised to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” the president asked on Twitter. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Wallace quickly became one of the most compelling drivers in the sport, having spoken on social issues and led the charge to ban the Confederate flag from the racing league.

In June, a noose was found hanging in Wallace’s garage stall, resulting in the racing world rallying around him in an impressive moment of solidarity. An investigation later found that the noose was not a direct racist attack against Wallace, as it had been hanging from the stall since October of 2019.

While Trump attempts to frame the incident as a “hoax,” a photo from NASCAR revealed why the noose had been seen as a threat.

Other aspects of Trump’s tweet are more puzzling. What were Wallace’s fellow drivers potentially sacrificing by showing they stood with him against racism? How did any news surrounding the noose found in Wallace’s stall translate to a lack of ratings? And is Trump implying that NASCAR should not have banned the Confederate flag?

Trump’s point about NASCAR’s ratings is also suspect, as the sport has actually seen a boost in new viewers, with 11.2 million new fans tuning in through the first nine races back on the track, according to NBC News.

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick defended Wallace in a direct response to Trump’s tweet, writing “We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support.”

We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support. https://t.co/1iboOu4vTk pic.twitter.com/Dj5dz01VR2 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 6, 2020

Trump was further criticised by others on Twitter, with several reporters noting that Wallace wasn’t even the one to report the incident to NASCAR.

So, @BubbaWallace didn’t report the noose, never even saw the noose. NASCAR President Steve Phelps informed Bubba about it, hours after it was found— shortly before telling the media in a statement. This was the “garage pull” NASCAR said it found in (only) the 43 garage https://t.co/HVEqzT0nP7 pic.twitter.com/f5yla4Itl8 — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) July 6, 2020

All together when you incorporate the fact this defends the Confederate flag this is Trump’s most openly white supremacist statement ever it wasn’t a “hoax,” and Bubba Wallace wasn’t even involved in reporting it. https://t.co/gBBZvrHae8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 6, 2020

Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn't a "hoax." Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn't report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn't been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 6, 2020

Chances are, Trump would prefer fewer people saw what happened on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 32 car driven by Corey LaJoie debuted a new “Trump 2020” themed paint job at the race after gaining sponsorship from the pro-Trump Patriots of America PAC.

Just 16 laps in, LaJoie’s car was involved in a crash in pit row and was forced out of the race.

A huge mess at @oreillyauto Pit Reporter @BradGillie's in. He reports a jack is in the middle of pit road. Both JTG cars, Allgaier, Truex Jr and Corey LaJoie were involved. One of Ryan Blaney's crew member was hit during the incident. pic.twitter.com/FjttIutKTF — PRN (@PRNlive) July 5, 2020

Wallace went on to finish the race in ninth place for his third top-10 finish of the season.

Read more:

How Bubba Wallace journeyed through the racing world to become the only Black driver in NASCAR and one of the most compelling athletes in the sport

I went to Liverpool FC’s Anfield homecoming after winning the English Premier League, and the place was a ghost town

Washington Redskins announce ‘thorough review’ of the team’s name after renewed criticism and pressure from sponsors

NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where the 22 teams heading into the Disney World bubble stand when the season resumes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.