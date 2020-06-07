Trump broke his all-time tweeting record amid nationwide protests, sending more tweets in a single day than he did during his impeachment trial

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks prepares to sign the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC in the midst of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.

President Donald Trump sent 200 tweets and retweets on Friday – the most of any time during his presidency or on his account ever, according to Factba.se.

His Friday tweets broke his previous record of 142 tweets, which he sent amid his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump criticised Twitter and social-media companies after it last month began to place labels underneath some of his tweets that questioned their accuracy.

The president last month signed an executive order that attempted to regulate social media companies – though experts have warned parts are likely illegal and he’s been hit with at least one lawsuit in response.

President Donald Trump on Friday sent exactly 200 tweets and retweets – the most so far during his presidency – amid ongoing nationwide protests about police brutality and not long after he issued an executive order to regulate the social network after it fact-checked his posts.

According to Factba.se, which tracks the president’s usage of Twitter, the volume of the president’s tweets Friday was the highest it had ever been – both before and during his presidency. The president had sent 468 tweets as of Friday night for the week – the most ever in one week during his presidency, according to Factba.se.

He also tweeted 74 times between 8 and 9 a.m. Friday, which marked the all-time highest volume of tweets from the president in a single hour. The president, who has frequently used Twitter as a messaging tool during his presidency, has ramped up his usage of the platform this year amid his re-election, according to Factba.se.

2/2: Updated charts for the day. If you want the full data dump, it's here in a Google Sheet: https://t.co/QLxOfZ0xp1, and downloadable as Excel here: https://t.co/4p9AU6uWBq pic.twitter.com/jXe3lkBlfN — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) June 6, 2020

The tweets Friday broke his previous record of 142 tweets and retweets in a single day, which he sent on January 23 during his impeachment trial in the Senate. In 2017, then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the president’s tweets constituted official statements, according to CNN.

Trump’s barrage of tweets came just over one week after the president criticised the social media behemoth after it placed warnings on his tweets that fact-checked their accuracy after he claimed – without evidence – that widespread voting by mail would lead to voter fraud.

On May 28 the president signed an executive order that aimed to create new regulations for how companies like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are allowed to moderate users’ speech. It also called for the Federal Trade Commission to maintain a list of complaints from users about political bias on the platforms.

Legal experts have raised questions about Trump’s order and have said some parts appear to be outright illegal while others will be difficult to enforce. He’s already been hit with at least one lawsuit over the May order by the DC-based Centre for Democracy in Technology, which argued that the order violates the First Amendment.

On May 29, as still ongoing protests over George Floyd’s death began to sometimes turn chaotic, the president tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers who have since been charged for their role in his death.

Twitter put a warning on the tweet, which users had to acknowledge before seeing it, that said his language violated company policies about “glorifying violence.”

On Sunday, some Twitter users reported that searching for the word “racist” led them to the president’s Twitter account. A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

the top result for racist on Twitter is the president of the United States pic.twitter.com/WImndE4KqF — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2020

