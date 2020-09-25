Trump and Melania booed, greeted with 'vote him out' and 'honour her wish' chants as they visited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in repose at the top of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump was booed and met with chants of “vote him out” when he and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

As the first couple stood by Ginsburg’s American flag-draped casket on the steps of the Court, a crowd behind fences nearby chanted and booed. The president and first lady rarely venture out of the White House while in Washington and thus rarely face public criticism in the way they did on Thursday.

The crowd also broke into chants of “honour her wish,” a reference to a request Ginsburg made in the days before she died that her seat not be filled until after the presidential election.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” the 87-year-old justice told her granddaughter Clara Spera, NPR reported.

The president has baselessly rejected the legitimacy of Ginsburg’s statement, claiming without evidence that top Democrats might have fabricated the Justice’s wish.

“That came out of the wind. It sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or Shifty Schiff,” Trump told Fox News.

Ever since Ginsburg’s death on Friday evening, thousands have visited the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the influential liberal justice.

Reversing their position that Supreme Court nominees should not be considered during an election year, Republicans are swiftly moving forward to replace Ginsburg with a conservative and plan to hold a vote before Election Day. The president has said he’ll announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday at 5 pm.

President Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump pay thier respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies in Repose at the U.S. Supreme Court. #SCOTUS Protesters chant: "Vote him out!" and "Honor her wish!" pic.twitter.com/uJ88bD98uc — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2020

Chants of “Vote him out!” and “Honor her wish!” outside the Supreme Court as the president arrives pic.twitter.com/lys9EqBuNs — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 24, 2020

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020

Boos and loud protests when ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ arrive to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/43bDNLdRbv — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 24, 2020

