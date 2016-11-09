Trump booed upon arriving at his polling place in New York City

Photo: Alex Wong/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump was greeted by loud boos when he arrived at his polling place in New York on Tuesday morning to cast his vote in the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican presidential nominee voted at Public School 59 in Manhattan with his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka, according to CNN producer Noah Grey. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was also there with their children.

Trump was inside the polling place for about 10 minutes, and the crowd heckled him again as he came out.

The billionaire businessman has run a provocative campaign that has been frequently mired in controversy. He is expected to lose his home state of New York to his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Here’s video of Trump arriving:

Scene outside PS 59 as Donald Trump arrives to vote for himself for the second time ever pic.twitter.com/u2ut5yjDss — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) November 8, 2016

Donald Trump booed as he votes at his New York City polling location. https://t.co/6sjkrQ6OsD pic.twitter.com/dLhdIPJJW9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 8, 2016

VIDEO: Donald Trump gets booed as he arrives at his polling place. pic.twitter.com/CJcmBIt9Zl — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) November 8, 2016

And here’s Trump voting inside the polling place:

Donald Trump​ and Melania Trump​ cast their ballots at their polling location in New York City on #ElectionDay https://t.co/fVi0JzyFOr pic.twitter.com/FielYq1SbW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 8, 2016

