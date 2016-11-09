Trump booed upon arriving at his polling place in New York City

Pamela Engel
Photo: Alex Wong/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump was greeted by loud boos when he arrived at his polling place in New York on Tuesday morning to cast his vote in the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican presidential nominee voted at Public School 59 in Manhattan with his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka, according to CNN producer Noah Grey. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was also there with their children.

Trump was inside the polling place for about 10 minutes, and the crowd heckled him again as he came out.

The billionaire businessman has run a provocative campaign that has been frequently mired in controversy. He is expected to lose his home state of New York to his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Here’s video of Trump arriving:

And here’s Trump voting inside the polling place:

