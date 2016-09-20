Trump: 'Evil Thug' suspected of bombing NYC will probably 'have room service' while in custody

Donald Trump railed against the US justice system at a rally in Florida on Monday after a suspect was apprehended in connection with bombings in New York and New Jersey.

“Today, we have caught this evil thug who planted the bombs,” Trump said. “Thank you law enforcement. Thank you police. Right. But the bad part — we will probably give him amazing hospitalisation. He will be taken care of by some of the best doctors in the world. He will be given a fully modern and updated hospital room.”

Trump continued: “And he’ll probably even have room service, the way our country is. And on top of all of that, he will be represented by an outstanding lawyer. His case will go through the various court systems for years and in the end, people will forget and his punishment will not be what it once would have been.”

Police in Linden, New Jersey, apprehended 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami after a shootout late Monday morning. He is suspected of being involved in three incidents throughout the weekend — a bombing along the route of a New Jersey charity race Saturday morning, a bombing Saturday night in New York City that injured 29 people, and the planting of additional devices in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Sunday night.

Trump said that while we need fair trials, we also need “just and very harsh punishment” for terrorists.

“We must also use whatever lawful methods are available to obtain information from the apprehended suspect to get information before it’s no longer timely,” Trump said.

The New York billionaire has in the past advocated for using enhanced interrogation techniques such as waterboarding.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, also railed against Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in his speech.

“Hillary Clinton is a weak and ineffective person and I will tell you if you choose Donald Trump, these problems are going to go away far, far greater than anybody would think,” Trump said. “Believe me.”

He said that America’s enemies want her to be president.

“They want her so badly to be your president, you have no idea,” Trump said. “It will be a field day.”

