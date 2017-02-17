Trump says he's headed to South Carolina to meet with Boeing

President Donald Trump is going to South Carolina to meet with Boeing about jobs, he announced on Twitter Friday morning.

Trump tweeted, “Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it.”

The president did not give a time frame for the meeting.

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg met with then-President-elect Trump in January about an Air Force One replacement.

“We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft,” Muilenburg told reporters after the hour-long meeting. “We made some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force One, streamlining the process … all that is going to provide a better aeroplane at a lower cost. I’m pleased with the progress there.”

As Business Insider’s Benjamin Zhang notes, Trump’s “America First” policies could catapult Boeing into dangerous territory.

“As the Trump White House dials up the tough talk on trade, there are few companies as potentially affected by policies and changes as Boeing,” Zhang reported earlier this month.

He explains:

While a company such as Boeing supports a massive manufacturing presence in the US, it has cultivated a broad network of international partners that have invested decades and billions of dollars into relationships with Boeing. These partners have deep ties to their local governments and business communities, but the new administration’s hardline stance on globalization threatens those bonds.

