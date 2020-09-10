Trump said he feels no responsibility to understand 'the pain' Black Americans experience, and suggested those who do 'drank the Kool-Aid'

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump said he feels no responsibility to better understand the pain many Black Americans have experienced.

“You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you,” Trump told journalist Bob Woodward when asked about race relations in the US. “I don’t feel that at all.”

The remarks come from a series of interviews Trump had with Woodward detailed in his new book, “Rage.”

President Donald Trump shrugged off any responsibility that he should better understand how Black Americans feel, according to a newly-released interview with renowned journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodward suggested that people like him and Trump, who embody “white privilege,” should work to understand “the anger and the pain” experienced by Black people.

“We share one thing in common. We’re white, privileged,” Woodward told Trump during a conversation on June 19, in recently released audio published by multiple outlets. “My father was a lawyer and a judge in Illinois. We know what your dad did,” Woodward said, highlighting their upbringings.

“Do you have any sense that that privilege has isolated and put you in a cave to a certain extent, as it put me, and I think lots of white, privileged people in a cave?” Woodward asked Trump, adding: “And that we have to work our way out of it to understand the anger and the pain particularly Black people feel in this country?”

Trump, seemingly mocking Woodward, flatly disregarded the sentiment.

“No. You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you,” Trump responded. “Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

The remarks come from a series of interviews Woodward conducted with Trump over the past several months, set to appear in his new book “Rage,” out Tuesday. Woodward has written more than a dozen books on American politics and is best known for his investigative uncovering of the Watergate scandal.

In the interview, Woodward pointed out the severe inequities Black people face due to decades of discrimination and racism. Trump did not further engage in discussions around race relations, and instead touted his economic numbers, and recited his now-infamous one-liner that he has done more for Black Americans than any other president except Abraham Lincoln.

The comments align with Trump’s apparent disconnect to the ongoing racial reckoning piercing the country, triggered by Black Lives Matter protests that have unfolded in major cities since early summer after George Floyd’s death in police custody. The president has repeatedly refused to acknowledge that Black people are systemically discriminated against and disproportionately suffer higher rates of police brutality than white people.

