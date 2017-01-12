'Are we living in Nazi Germany?': Trump blasts leaked report about Russia compromising him

President-elect Donald Trump responded to reports on Russian claims to have compromising intelligence on him, writing on Twitter Wednesday morning, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.”

“I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA,” Trump wrote. “NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

Trump was responding to a story first reported by CNN that said US intelligence officials told President Barack Obama and Trump in classified briefings last week that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information on the president-elect. BuzzFeed later released the complete dossier compiled by an ex-British foreign intelligence officer detailing the alleged Russian intelligence.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?,” Trump wrote.

In a statement Wednesday, Russia denied the Kremlin collected compromising information on Trump, calling the claim a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.”

“This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the AP. “The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information.”

Trump appeared to cite the Russian statement when denying the claims.

“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!,” Trump tweeted.

As he did Tuesday, Trump also dismissed the Russian intelligence reports as “fake news.”

“I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Alan Smith contributed to this report.

