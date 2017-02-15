Trump blasts reporting on his campaign's Russia ties as 'conspiracy theories and blind hatred'

President Donald Trump blasted reporting on his campaign’s ties with Russian

intelligence officials as “conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

“The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @ CNN are unwatchable. @ foxandfriends is great!,” Trump tweeted.

Both MSNBC and CNN led Wednesday morning with a New York Times report that

members of Trump’s campaign had multiple communications with senior Russian intelligence officials before the US election, as CNN White House video producer Elizabeth Landers notes.

Landers also points out that Fox News did not report on the Times article Wednesday morning.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump dismissed the “Russian connection non-sense” as a media attempt to cover up the mistakes in presidential rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump tweeted.

