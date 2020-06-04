'Glad he is gone': Trump lashes out at Mattis after he accused the president of tearing America apart

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta President Donald Trump with former Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter after his former secretary of defence, Jim Mattis, issued a statement sharply criticising the president.

Trump said that “probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General.”

In a statement first published a few hours earlier in The Atlantic, Mattis accused Trump of actively dividing the nation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Just hours after his former secretary of defence sharply criticised him in a rare statement, President Donald Trump called out Jim Mattis on Twitter, writing that he is “glad he is gone.”

The president said that “probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General.” He claimed that he asked Mattis for his letter of resignation and “felt great about it.”

…His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom “brought home the bacon”. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Trump said that he is “glad he is gone.”

His press secretary said that Mattis’ statement criticising the president was “little more than a self-promotional stunt to appease the DC elite,” adding that the legendary former Marine Corps general’s “words pale in comparison to @POTUS’ strong action” to restore order.

Former Secretary Mattis’ “article” is little more than a self-promotional stunt to appease the DC elite. President @realDonaldTrump is the law and order President that has restored peace to our nation’s streets. Mattis’ small words pale in comparison to @POTUS’ strong action. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 4, 2020

The president’s remarks about Mattis follow the publication of a statement that accused Trump of tearing America apart amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis wrote in a statement first published by The Atlantic.

Explaining that Americans must unite in spite of the president, Mattis wrote that “we must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”

Mattis resigned from his position as secretary of defence in December 2018, writing to the president that he should select a secretary of defence “whose views are better aligned with yours” on issues like respecting US allies, confronting US adversaries, and protecting the international order.

While Mattis’ frustration with the president during his time as secretary of defence had been well reported, but the final straw is said to have been Trump’s decision to prematurely pull troops out of Syria and abandon US partners.

His resignation letter was widely perceived as a scathing rebuke of Trump’s policies. While Mattis had intended to officially step down a little later, Trump pushed him out early.

He claimed in early January of last year that he “essentially” fired Mattis.

When Mattis first resigned, Trump spoke positively of Mattis, praising his service, but his rhetoric shifted quickly. The president has repeatedly claimed to have fired Mattis, although the details of his former secretary of defence’s departure have differed slightly with each retelling.

Since leaving the Trump administration, Mattis had largely kept his thoughts about the president to himself, saying he owes the president silence.

“If you leave an administration, you owe some silence,” he explained to The Atlantic last summer. “There is a period in which I owe my silence. It’s not eternal. It’s not going to be forever.”

Recent events finally led him to speak out Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.