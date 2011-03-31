TRUMP: Maybe Obama's Missing Birth Certificate Says He's A Muslim

From today’s Laura Ingraham show:



“I have a birth certificate. People have birth certificates. He doesn’t have a birth certificate. He may have one but there is something on that birth certificate — maybe religion, maybe it says he’s a Muslim, I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t want that. Or, he may not have one.”

And:

“I grew up with Wall Street geniuses. What they do in terms of fraud, and how they change documents — and I’ll tell you something, if you notice, those dates were three days later. And here’s what I ask people — who puts announcements? Two poor people, a man and a woman with no money, they have a baby. There’s announcements in the newspaper? Nelson Rockefeller doesn’t put announcements in. I’ve never seen one.”

Maybe Trump is actually working for Sarah Palin…and at some point we will discover he’s acting as her Overton Window so that by the time he’s through the nation will think she is entirely reasonable and intellectually impressive.



