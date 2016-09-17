TRUMP: 'President Barack Obama was born in the United States -- period'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, a major reversal from years of questioning Obama’s birthplace.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States,” Trump said. “Period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

At a 30-minute press conference during which Trump was expected to address “birtherism,” several generals and admirals from the US military came out and endorsed Trump.

At the very end of the press conference, Trump appeared and addressed the “birther” issue very briefly. During the 2012 election cycle, Trump repeatedly called on Obama to release his birth certificate to prove that he was born in the US.

