OBAMA: Distraction Over Birth Certificate Wasn’t Good For Country (Translation: TRUMP WINS)

Here is the White House’s official reason for deciding to release President Obama’s birth certificate:



It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country. Therefore, the President directed his counsel to review the legal authority for seeking access to the long form certificate and to request on that basis that the Hawaii State Department of Health make an exception to release a copy of his long form birth certificate. They granted that exception in part because of the tremendous volume of requests they had been getting. President Barack Obama’s long form birth certificate can be seen here (PDF):

Shorter version: Trump wins.

Sad reality: Obama is just as much at the mercy of SEO as everyone else trying to make a living on the Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.