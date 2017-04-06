'He's taking my place': Trump remarks on news coverage of sexual-harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly

President Donald Trump suggested that news coverage of sexual-harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly was starting to outshine him.

“You certainly covered O’Reilly big. … He’s taking my place. He’s taking my place,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush published on Wednesday.

Trump defended O’Reilly, who was accused of engaging in a pattern of sexually abusive behaviour toward female colleagues. O’Reilly has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Fox News has stood by its controversial commentator, but companies have been pulling their advertisements from his show in protest.

Trump called O’Reilly “a good person” and said he didn’t “think Bill did anything wrong.”

