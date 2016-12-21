TRUMP: Bill Clinton's the one who 'doesn't know much'

President-elect Donald Trump fired back at former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday morning after he said in an interview that Trump “doesn’t know much” except for “how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Speaking to The Record Review earlier this month, Clinton said Trump called him after the election and was cordial “like it was 15 years ago” when Trump was a friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Trump disputed the claim in an early morning tweet, mocking Hillary Clinton’s loss in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Florida.

“Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He ‘doesn’t know much,'” Trump wrote.

He added:

especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states ( and more). They focused on wrong states

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2016

Though Clinton garnered over 2 million votes more than Trump, the real-estate magnate was able to carve an electoral path through key swing states like Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Florida, and won traditionally Democratic states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

For his part, Clinton himself didn’t struggle in swing states. He won 370 electoral votes in the 1992 presidential election, and 379 electoral votes in his 1996 reelection.

High-profile disputes between current and former presidents are not common.

President Barack Obama formed a rapport with former President George W. Bush, whom he praised for helping steward a smooth transition between their administrations, while Clinton famously formed a deep bond with former President George H. W. Bush.

Clinton, however, felt that former President Jimmy Carter was often too critical of Clinton’s presidency, and was partially responsible for Clinton’s 1980 gubernatorial loss.

