IT'S SETTLED: Trump clarifies whether he is saying 'big league' or 'bigly'

Donald Trump settled a hotly contested debate surrounding his campaign this week: whether he’s saying “big league” or “bigly” at his rallies and speeches.

Political observers and journalists have been arguing over the issue for months, and the Republican presidential nominee finally delivered some clarity in an interview with EWTN, a Catholic broadcasting network.

“In appearance after appearance, there is one bit of Trump syntax that has created debate in households across America,” interviewer Raymond Arroyo said. “My final question, it is perhaps the most portentous … are you saying ‘bigly’ or ‘big league?'”

“Are you talking about for me?” Trump asked. “[I] use ‘big league.'”

Trump’s answer jives with what linguists told The New York Times earlier this week — that “acoustic cues” indicated a second “g” sound when Trump used the phrase.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.