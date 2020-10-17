We combined Trump and Biden's separate town halls so you can watch an actual debate between the presidential candidates

- President Donald Trump denounced white supremacy, but claimed not to know anything about the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.
- Democratic candidate Joe Biden slammed Trump’s coronavirus response and said he gets a “deep test” every day. Asked about being tested before the last debate, when he was likely contagious, Trump answered: I don’t know.
- Biden also said he is “not a fan” of court packing, but it would depend on how the current process to nominate a Supreme Court Justice is handled.
- President Donald Trump and Joe Biden participated in two different town hall events on Thursday.
- We watched both events and combined them to imagine what a real town hall between Biden and Trump may have looked like.
- The candidates were originally scheduled to face off against each other, but the event was scrapped after Trump withdrew.
