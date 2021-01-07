Capitol goes into lockdown as Trump supporters breach barriers and clash with law enforcement while Congress debates election challenges

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A Trump supporter holds an AR-15 rifle to counter BLM protesters in Bloomington, Indiana, in August 2020.

The US Capitol went into lockdown Wednesday as throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached barriers around the building and clashed with Capitol Police.

The clashes came as Congress convened to officially certify the results of the 2020 general election.

The process is typically pro forma, but it’s in the spotlight this year given Trump’s groundless assertion that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence have the power to throw out some states’ electoral votes based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

The president spoke at a “March for Trump” rally shortly before Congress convened, and video footage showed Trump’s supporters breaching barriers around the Capitol building and attempting to occupy it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Capitol went into lockdown on Wednesday after throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached multiple barriers, clashed with law enforcement officers, and tried to storm the Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 general election.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” Capitol police said in message.

The certification process is typically pro forma and doesn’t draw much, if any, national attention. But it’s in the spotlight this year given Trump’s groundless assertion that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence can unilaterally throw out the electoral votes of states based on the president’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter and election fraud.

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Shortly before the violence erupted, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators came to the nation’s capital to attend a “March for Trump” to protest Congress’ certification of the electoral votes. The president spoke at the rally, and as Congress convened, both the Madison and Cannon buildings on the Capitol Complex were evacuated, according to reporters on the scene.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that staffers in the Cannon building “are being told to take escape hoods, and to go underground to tunnels.”

Videos posted on Twitter also showed Trump supporters charging toward Capitol Police as the officers tried to fend them off while Congress debated the first of several election challenges from Trump’s allies.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Everyone is being evacuated from Cannon as well (me included). I spoke w/ a Capitol police officer on my way out who told me a few unidentified packages have been found. He wouldn’t tell me anything else. https://t.co/qWleoYtx8L — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Scenes from Cannon: A police officer stood in the center of the rotunda and shouted: “EVERYONE OUT, RIGHT NOW … WE’RE EVACUATING” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted that a House Republican staffer told him Capitol Police were also evacuating private residences on Capitol Hill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.