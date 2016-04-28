TRUMP: I'm going to be borrowing some of Bernie's 'material' against Hillary

Donald Trump said he’s gearing up for a general election matchup against Hillary Clinton by studying Sen. Bernie Sanders’ speeches.

In a Wednesday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump said he would borrow some of Sanders’ rhetorical shots at Clinton.

“Bernie Sanders has a message that’s interesting. I’m going to be taking a lot of the things that Bernie said and using them,” Trump said.

“I can re-read some of his speeches and I can get some very good material,” he added.

Trump has already rolled out some of Sanders attack lines against Clinton.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has echoed Sanders’ assertion that “something is clearly lacking” in Clinton’s judgment.

“He said some things about her that are actually surprising, you know, that essentially she has no right to even be running and she’s got bad judgment,” Trump said Tuesday.

“The one thing I agree, he’s absolutely right: Hillary Clinton doesn’t have the judgment to be president,” Trump told an audience in New York earlier this month.

It’s unclear whether mirroring Sanders will be an effective strategy for Trump.

Most recent surveys show that Democrats have an overwhelmingly negative opinion of Trump, a fact the party is hoping will bring Sanders supporters back into the fold in a potential general-election matchup between Trump and Clinton.

Further, the Clinton campaign deflected Sanders’ questions about the former secretary of state’s judgment. It went toe-to-toe with Sanders in the media over his understanding of complex policy issues, widely considered one of Clinton’s strengths.

