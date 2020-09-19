Trump says he's providing a $13 billion bailout to farmers as he seeks support from rural voters ahead of November

Reuters

President Trump announced a $US13 billion bailout for farmers as he sought to solidify rural support less than two months away from election day.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m doing even more to support Wisconsin farmers,” Trump said at a rally.

Polls show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden edging out Trump by several percentage points in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he was providing a $US13 billion bailout for farmers as he sought to strengthen his rural support ahead of November.

The funds are the latest federal aid that’s gone to assist farmers struggling with the fallout of the pandemic and the lingering effects of the president’s trade wars.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m doing even more to support Wisconsin farmers,” Trump said, adding it would be directed to dairy and ginseng farmers.

Farmers received $US19 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that Congress and Trump approved in March. The pandemic overturned the traditional supply chain, leaving farmers with a glut of agricultural goods as the nation’s restaurants and schools closed their doors earlier this year.

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

The federal funds Trump pledged are in addition to nearly $US20 billion in direct federal payments already made to farmers over the past two years, the result of Trump’s trade war.

On Friday, Trump said without evidence that Democrats were moving to strip farmers of federal assistance.

Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

“Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers,” he wrote on Twitter. “Can’t let that happen!”

An average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight indicated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was edging out Trump in the key battleground state of Wisconsin by several percentage points.

