Trump will award the Medal of Freedom to 3 golfers less than 24 hours after his supporters staged a violent attempted coup at the Capitol

President Donald Trump plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to three golfers on Thursday in a private ceremony, less than a day after his supporters raided the Capitol.

The president will bestow the honour to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and posthumously to Babe Zaharias, according to a White House official.

Chaos ensued at the Capitol on Wednesday after pro-Trump rioters breached the building and forced Congress to evacuate.

President Donald Trump is planning to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to three golfers on Thursday morning, less than a day after his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol.

He is set to bestow the civilian honour to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and posthumously to Babe Zaharias around 11:30 am ET in a private ceremony, according to a White House official.

Trump on Wednesday afternoon posted a video online addressing the chaos that ensued at the Capitol, when swaths of his supporters breached the Capitol grounds, forcing Congress to evacuate. In the clip, he told the rioters to “go home” but called them “special” and said he “loved” them while repeating false allegations about the 2020 election, which he lost. Twitter removed the video from its platform and locked the president’s account in an effort to prevent him for spreading further misinformation about the 2020 election. Trump has not addressed the situation, or the nation, since.

Late Wednesday the White House released a statement that the president “will work from early in the morning until late in the evening” on Thursday. “He will make many calls and have many meetings,” it read.

Wednesday marked an extraordinary display of violence as pro-Trump rioters flooded the streets around the Capitol in protest of the Electoral College vote, which Congress had convened to certify around 1 p.m. ET.

Shortly after, mobs had clashed with the police, broke barriers and raided the Capitol, which went on lockdown. Congress broke into recess and Secret Service members evacuated Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the certification, out of the building. Lawmakers, reporters, and Hill staff, who had hid under chairs, put on gas masks and attempted to barricade themselves, were evacuated afterward.

Meanwhile, photos show Trump’s supporters had paraded down the halls of Congress, stole memorabilia, destroyed property, broke into lawmakers’ office, casually took selfies, and forced themselves into the House and Senate chambers. DC police has reported at least four people at the scene have died: one had been shot and killed, three others due to medical complications.

Hours later, when the building had been secured, Congress resumed the electoral process through the late evening and certified President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 election.

