Trump praised Australia's universal healthcare system -- Bernie Sanders had a hilarious reaction

As President Donald Trump met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York on Thursday, he voiced his optimism about the American Health Care Act.

“It’s a very good bill right now, the premiums are going to come down very substantially, the deductibles are going to come down,” said Trump in a press conference with Turnbull. “It’s going to be fantastic health care. Right now, Obamacare is failing.”

The next comment Trump made; however, drew amusement from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont during an interview on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes.”

“I shouldn’t say this to our great gentlemen and my friend from Australia … cause you have better healthcare than we do.”

Australia’s publicly funded healthcare system is administered by the federal government.

“Wait a minute … the president has just said it,” Sanders exclaimed as he erupted in laughter. “Let’s take a look at the Australian healthcare system. And let’s move — maybe he wants to take a look at the Canadian system or systems throughout Europe. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Let us move to a Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country on the earth does — guaranteed healthcare to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend.

“Thank you Mr. President, we’ll quote you on the floor of the Senate,” said Sanders.

The AHCA barely passed through the House on a 217-to-213 party-line vote on Thursday, and is expected to go through an overhaul process in the Senate.

Watch the clip here »

Trump: Australia has better health care than U.S. (they have universal health care) Watch the reaction from @BernieSanders to @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/zYF8NsGKF0

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 5, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.