'They should be ashamed of themselves!': Trump accuses top Democrats of holding up attorney general nomination

President Donald Trump accused Democratic leaders in the House and Senate on Tuesday of unfairly holding up his cabinet nominees.

Following a chaotic evening that culminated Trump’s firing of the acting attorney general, who refused to defend Trump’s order to bar people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, the president slammed Democrats for refusing to immediately confirm many of his cabinet nominees.

“Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!” Trump wrote.

He continued: “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work!”

Democrats have characterised the hearings as “rushed,” and attempted to delay many of Trump’s nominees, hoping to press them further on potential ethical background issues, as get them to answer for controversial positions the White House holds. In some cases, however, administration officials have attempted to push back hearings.

Schumer told the “Today” show on Monday that Democrats would attempt to slow the nomination process to get Trump’s cabinet nominees to answer whether they supported his decision to bar people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

In recent days, many top Democrats have come out against Trump’s cabinet nominees as pressure grows in the Democratic base to attempt to oppose the new president at every opportunity.

