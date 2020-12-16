Trump attacked Mitch McConnell for accepting Biden's win, saying it's still 'too soon to give up' on his flailing attempt to reverse the election

Getty/Getty A composite image showing President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

President Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell early Wednesday morning.

McConnell angered Trump by congratulating President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s election victory.

“Too soon to give up,” Trump tweeted at McConnell. “Republican party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

Trump’s claims that he won the election have no basis in fact, and repeated attempts to challenge the results in court have failed.

President Donald Trump attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell early Wednesday morning for congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.

For weeks after the election, McConnell stayed silent as Trump attempted without success to challenge the results of the election.

But McConnell changed his position and congratulated Biden, using his title of president-elect, after the Electoral College on Monday formalized Biden’s win.

Trump's allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden https://t.co/ak9nu6420L via @MailOnline. Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

“The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

This set off Trump, who has bucked tradition and refused to concede the race, expressing the unfounded belief that Biden stole the election through widespread voter fraud.

Attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election in court have not succeeded.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the president shared a news article about his allies criticising McConnell for congratulating Biden.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),” Trump tweeted.

The total number of votes Trump received was indeed more than that of any past US presidential candidate, but it was fewer than the 81 million Biden got.

Trump continued: “Too soon to give up. Republican party must learn to fight. People are angry!”

McConnell also appears to be working behind the scenes to get the rest of his party in line acknowledging Biden as the winner.

In a call leaked to Politico on Tuesday, McConnell could be heard pleading with Senate Republicans not to block Congress from formally recognising Biden as the president-elect next month.

