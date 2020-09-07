'Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money:' Trump attacks Laurene Powell Jobs over The Atlantic report

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Laurene Powell Jobs speaks onstage at the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 29th Annual International Press Freedom Awards on November 21, 2019 in New York City.

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Laurene Powell Jobs in his latest Twitter outburst related to a Thursday report from The Atlantic alleging he in 2018 referred to US soldiers who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”

Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has owned a majority stake in The Atlantic since 2017 through her company Emerson Collective.

“Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man,” Trump tweeted.

Powell Jobs has so far donated more than $US600,000 to the effort to elect Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. In 2016, she donated $US2 million to Hillary Clinton’s super PAC.

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns a majority stake in The Atlantic, making her his latest target amid his continued anger related to The Atlantic’s Thursday reporting about his alleged comments about American soldiers who died in battle.

The president’s tweet shared one from Charlie Kirk, the president of the right-wing nonprofit Turning Point USA, who noted that Powell Jobs was a Democratic Party donor and seemed to claim her ownership of The Atlantic was related to its coverage of Trump.

On Thursday, The Atlantic reported that during a 2018 trip to France, the president cancelled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery memo, calling the soldiers who died during World War I “suckers” and “losers.” He also feared going to the cemetery during inclement weather would disturb his hair, according to the report.

The report was authored by The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, whom the president also targeted in the Sunday tweet. Trump and people connected to the White House have publicly denied Goldberg’s reporting, although several outlets, including The Washington Post and The Associated Press, have reported they were able to confirm some of the details found in the story.

On Friday, the president called for Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin to be fired after she tweeted she had confirmed portions of The Atlantic’s reporting.

Jobs married the late Apple co-founder in 1991, and the couple remained together until Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011 at the age of 56.

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Powell Jobs has donated more than 600,000 to former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Powell Jobs inherited $US27.5 billion when her husband died in 2011, according to the previous report. She founded Emerson Collective in 2004, a "social change organisation" named after author Ralph Waldo Emerson, according to a previous Business Insider report.

