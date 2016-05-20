Trump is using Bernie Sanders' words to rip Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump lashed out at Hillary Clinton in a statement Thursday evening, claiming the Democratic presidential primary frontrunner has “bad judgment” and is unfit to be president.

Trump’s statement comes after Clinton criticised the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in a CNN interview earlier the same day.

In the interview, Clinton called Trump’s positions “potentially dangerous” and concluded he is not qualified to be president.

She lambasted several of Trump’s recent claims, including his declaration that he is willing to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“The fact that Hillary thinks the temporary Muslim ban, which she calls the “Muslim ban,” promotes terrorism, proves Bernie Sanders was correct when he said she is not qualified to be President,” Trump fired back in his statement. “She has bad judgment and is unfit to serve as President at this delicate and difficult time in our country’s history.”

He continued:

Look at the carnage all over the world including the World Trade Center, San Bernardino, Paris, the USS Cole, Brussels and an unlimited number of other places. She and our totally ignorant President won’t even use the term Radical Islamic Terrorism. And by the way, ask Hillary who blew up the plane last night – another terrible, but preventable tragedy.

Trump was referring to the EgyptAir plane disappearance, which occurred early Thursday morning on its way from Paris to Cairo.

The plane is still missing and no cause has been determined, although officials have said an act of terror is a more likely cause than a technical failure.

