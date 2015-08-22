Trump: 'I'm not sure Hillary is making it to the gate'

Screenshot/CNN GOP front-runner Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Alabama, Friday, August 21, 2015.

GOP front-runner Donald Trump kicked off a rally in Mobile, Alabama by taking a swipe at Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton.

Trump talked about recent developments in the Justice Department’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

“I’m not sure Hillary is making it to the gate,” Trump said to a raucous crowd at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

“They destroyed General Petraeus over less,” the real estate mogul added, referencing the disgraced US military general who shared government secrets with his mistress.

On Thursday, a federal judge opened the door for the FBI to try to recover any emails Clinton may have deleted from her private server, expanding the agency’s investigation into whether sensitive information ever passed through the private inbox while she served as secretary of state.

City officials at the Alabama rally are expecting a turnout of some 35,000 people.

