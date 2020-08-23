Trump criticised Democrats for not saying 'under God' during the pledge of allegiance at the DNC, but they did on all four nights

MANDEL NGAN / Contributor / Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attending Sunday service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Mississippi back in March, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted a misleading claim that “the Democrats took the word GOD out” of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democratic National Convention “on purpose.”

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

However, Trump’s claim mischaracterized the Democrats and the DNC. All four nights of the convention included a recitation of the pledge including “Under God” each time, AP News reported.

Two caucuses, the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and the LGBTQ Caucus meeting, which were held prior to the evening conventions and not include in the prime-time convention broadcast, did not include “under God” in the pledge.

But Trump’s claim misrepresented the Democrats who – on all four nights of their evening convention – recited the pledge with the phrase “under God.”

Joe Biden is Catholic and Kamla Harris is Baptist. On Friday evening, Joe Biden tweeted about how “In America, everyone should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them.”

I have always believed you can define America in one word: Possibilities. In America, everyone should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2020

Before Biden’s speech on Thursday, where he accepted the presidential nomination for the Democratic party, Delaware Senator Chris Coons delivered a speech where he said, “For Joe, faith isn’t a prop or a political tool.” He added that the former vice president is “a man of faith and conscience.”

“For Joe, faith isn’t a prop or a political tool.” Sen. Chris Coons, a close Joe Biden ally, called the former vice president “a man of faith and conscience” who “knows the power of prayer” in a speech that focused on Biden’s Catholic faith. #DemConvention https://t.co/pzE2QhOwFn pic.twitter.com/4aCBuO0SQq — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

