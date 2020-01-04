Trump was eating meatloaf and ice cream at Mar-a-Lago as news of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani's assassination broke

Mark J. Terrill/AP Donald Trump eating an ice-cream bar at an NBA game in 2005.

President Donald Trump was eating dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night when news broke of the US’s assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

CNN reported that meatloaf and ice cream were being served when the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the airstrike.

President Donald Trump was enjoying an all-American meal at Mar-a-Lago when news broke that Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani had been killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Thursday night.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported on Friday that meatloaf and ice cream were being served when the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the airstrike.

Trump was eating at his Florida club with old friends and politicians, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Collins said.

The report about his meal harks back to when Trump ordered an airstrike on a Syrian airfield in 2017 and told Chinese President Xi Jinping of the news over dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

After that strike, Trump made sure to detail the cake they had eaten, calling it “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen.”

World leaders, including those from France, the UK, and Russia, have largely condemned the US drone strike. National-security experts worry that killing Soleimani could lead Iran to retaliate against the US.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined other Democrats in decrying the move, saying that it “was taken without the consultation of the Congress.” Many Republicans were supportive of the strike, with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina thanking Trump for “standing up for America.”

