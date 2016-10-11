'He is a liar': Anti-ISIS group in Syria calls out Trump for saying Assad is fighting terrorists

Pamela Engel

An anti-ISIS activist group called out Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for saying during Sunday’s presidential debate that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is fighting ISIS and other terrorist groups in the country.

“I don’t like Assad at all, but Assad is killing ISIS,” Trump said during the second presidential debate.

While Assad does target ISIS and other terrorist groups occasionally, his real focus has been wiping out the moderate opposition groups that pose a threat to his regime.

ISIS and Al Qaeda-linked groups in Syria also oppose the Assad regime, but because they don’t have legitimacy in the West, they pose less of a threat to Assad on the international stage.

And Syrian civilians generally regard the Assad regime as their greatest enemy, since his forces have killed more civilians than any terrorist group in Syria.

The anti-ISIS group, Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently, explained the holes in Trump’s statement in a series of tweets:

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently is an activist group that opposes both Assad and ISIS. Their citizen journalists have exposed the terrorist group’s human rights abuses in Syria.

