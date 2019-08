During a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump asked April Ryan, an African-American journalist for American Urban Radio Networks, if the members of the Congressional Black Caucus were “friends” of hers.

Trump then asked Ryan to set up a meeting between him and the caucus.

