Trump asked a group of women at his campaign rally if their husbands 'are ok' with their attendance

President Donald Trump on Saturday night asked a group of women supporters if their husbands were aware they were at his campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“I hope your husbands are ok with it,” Trump said, speaking to a group of women in the crowd on what their husbands think about their attendance.

His remarks came amid a speech in which he promised to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Trump, promising to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spotted a group of women and addressed them directly, asking for an estimate of how many of his rallies they’d attended.

When they responded with the figure, Trump asked what their husbands thought.

“Anyway, I hope your husbands are ok with it,” Trump told the women supporters. “Are they ok? They’re ok. You have good husbands.”

The remarks came amid mounting tension between Democrats and Republicans over the timeline to replace Ginsburg, who died Friday from pancreatic cancer. Trump and other lawmakers have said they are in favour of appointing another justice to the Supreme Court before the November 3 presidential election.

Trump has vowed the nominee would be a woman.

“It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman, who I haven’t chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list,” Trump said Saturday night.

His rumoured shortlist includes Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Judge Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump also said at the rally that he will choose a nominee to replace Ginsburg as early as next week.

As Business Insider’s John Dorman reported, Democrats cannot block a Supreme Court nomination with their 47-member caucus and would need to peel off wavering Republicans to stop McConnell and Trump.

In an Insider poll conducted after Ginsburg’s death, 58% of respondents said the next justice should be appointed after the presidential election. Only 28% of respondents said the decision should be made as soon as possible before the 2020 election. The remaining 14% of respondents were unsure.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

