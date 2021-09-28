Trump once asked a top White House aide to assure him that his penis wasn’t small or shaped like a toadstool, new book says

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump once asked a top aide to confirm that his penis wasn’t small or shaped like a toadstool.

That’s according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s forthcoming book.

She reportedly wrote that Trump called her from Air Force One seeking reassurance about the size of his penis.

Former President Donald Trump once called a top White House aide and asked her to confirm that his penis wasn’t small or shaped like a toadstool, an explosive new book says, according to The Washington Post.

The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham writes in her forthcoming book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” that Trump called her while he was on Air Force One and asked her to assure him that his penis wasn’t small or toadstool-shaped, as the adult film star Stormy Daniels had alleged.

Grisham went on to write that Trump at another point asked her boyfriend, who was also an aide, whether Grisham was good in bed.

The Post detailed the anecdotes when it published excerpts from Grisham’s book on Tuesday. Insider has not independently confirmed its veracity.

“This book is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family, Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Trump, told The Post in a statement. She also called Grisham a “disgruntled former employee” and said book publishers “should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods.”

In her 2018 memoir, Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, wrote that Trump’s penis was “smaller than average” and usually shaped.

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s then-personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $US130,000 ($AU178,425) in hush money to keep her from making her story of the alleged affair public.