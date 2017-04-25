Trump reportedly asked Trumpcare opponents to tell the press their meetings with the president 'went great'

President Trump reportedly asked conservative opponents of his failed healthcare reform bill to paint a rosier picture to the press about what went on during their meeting with Trump, rather than talk about how it really went, according to a Washington Post report published on Sunday.

“I know you have already said it’s a bad deal, but Kellyanne is going to walk you out to the microphones and I’d love it if you could say it’s great,” Trump reportedly said after the meeting concluded.

Although the activists did not ultimately endorse the American Health Care Act, the Obamacare replacement bill Trump and Republican leadership introduced, they “were polite and took pains not to criticise Trump himself,” the report said.

And afterwards, despite not supporting the bill, they continued to praise the president for what they said was his openness to dialogue and healthy debate.

In the end, the bill was pulled from the floor of the House because it was not able to drum up enough support from the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

Trump is known to be a frequent consumer of cable news, often praising networks who broadcast favourable coverage of him while blasting those who are more critical as “fake news.”

