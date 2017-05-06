Trump's pick for Army secretary withdraws his nomination

Mike Green, President Donald Trump’s pick for Army secretary, has withdrawn his nomination Friday amidst criticism over his controversial statements about Islam, transgender rights and gay marriage.

Green confirmed the news in a written statement.

