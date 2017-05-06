Trump's pick for Army secretary withdraws his nomination

Daniel Brown
TrumpGetty

Mike Green, President Donald Trump’s pick for Army secretary, has withdrawn his nomination Friday amidst criticism over his controversial statements about Islam, transgender rights and gay marriage.

Green confirmed the news in a written statement.

NOW WATCH: Former CIA director reveals what it was like inside the White House situation room when Bin Laden was killed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.