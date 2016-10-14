'Armrest truthers' are the latest stupid aspect of the 2016 election

I thought the dumbest month of this campaign would be August. I was wrong.

It’s now October, and we’re dealing with the “armrest truthers.”

These are people like Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Katrina Pierson, and his surrogate, Dr. Gina Loudon.

Their claim: Jessica Leeds’ accusation that Donald Trump groped her on an aeroplane in the early 1980s can’t be true. Leeds says Trump put raised the armrest between them, but — aha! — armrests in first class don’t move.

Here’s Katrina Pierson making this argument, much to the amusement of The Atlantic’s Peter Beinart.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

One of the main problems with the armrest-truther line of reasoning is that, 35 years ago, some aeroplanes did have operable armrests in first class.

CNN aviation editor Jon Ostrower dug up some pictures of first class seats from TWA, National Airlines and Braniff planes as outfitted in the 1970s and 1980s, with armrests that go up and down.

So far, I’ve found photos of armrests stowing on 70s-80s vintage Braniff, National and TWA first class cabins. pic.twitter.com/UDuFpbNrsL

— Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) October 13, 2016

Morons.

This is an editorial. The opinions and conclusions expressed above are those of the author.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.