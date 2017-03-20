Trump's approval rating hit a new low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at a new low since he assumed office in January, hitting 37%, according to Gallup.

His disapproval rating, at 58%, is at a high point since he became president.

These latest approval ratings come on the heels of a tumultuous week for the Trump administration and congressional Republican leadership, who are working to drum up support for their Affordable Care Act replacement bill.

The bill has prompted backlash from the American public, as well as resistance from those within the Republican party who believe it does not go far enough to repeal Obamacare.

The proposal, as it currently stands, would most negatively impact senior citizens, rural Americans, and low-income Americans. It would also leave an additional 24 million people uninsured by 2026, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office

A majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

The White House has also been playing defence on Trump’s unfounded claim that former president Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 campaign. There has been no evidence to support that theory, according to bipartisan consensus in Congress and in the intelligence community.

The Trump administration also recently prompted outrage from immigrants rights groups and protesters when it rolled out a revised executive order aimed at regulating immigration from a number of majority-Muslim countries.

Though it was narrower in scope than the original order, Trump implied that it was written with the same intent, calling it a “watered down version” of the original ban. The executive order was struck down by two federal judges.

The last time Trump’s approval rating hit a low point was in mid-February. At the time, the White House was embroiled in several controversies, including the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, the president’s repeated attacks on the judiciary after his original travel ban was struck down, and his perceived lack of response towards rising anti-Semitism across the nation.

This is the lowest approval rating of any president’s first 60 days as tracked by Gallup:

