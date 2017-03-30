It took Trump just 69 days to achieve something that took the US's most unpopular presidents years

President Donald Trump needed just 69 days to plunge to a mark that past presidents such as Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, and George W. Bush took years to reach: an approval rating of 35% or lower in Gallup’s survey.

Trump hit 35% in the Gallup daily tracker on Wednesday. Seven other presidents have hit 35% or below since Gallup began tracking presidential approval ratings during President Harry Truman’s administration.

None of those presidents, which include Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush hit a mark that low until at least a year and a half into their first terms.

Previously, the president to have hit a point so low and so quickly was Truman, whose approval fell to 33% after 524 days in office. The only presidents to hold an approval rating as low during their first term in office are Truman, Carter, H.W. Bush, and Reagan.

If Trump sinks any lower, he will be one of just six presidents to do so, as Johnson and Reagan bottomed out at 35%.

Here’s a list of the presidents who hit 35% or lower in the Gallup approval rating, with how many days it took them to get there:

Trump 69 days

Truman 524 days

Reagan 741 days

Carter 851 days

H.W. Bush 1283 days

Nixon 1659 days

Johnson 1725 days

W. Bush 1926 days

Trump’s past week featured the failure of the American Health Care Act, the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act. The bill was pulled from the House floor Friday after it became clear it did not have enough votes to pass. Also last week, FBI Director James Comey announced that the bureau was investigating Trump associates in connection with Russia’s attempts to meddle in the presidential election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.