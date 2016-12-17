One of Trump's newest appointees once suggested Russia should release more Clinton emails

Getty/ Dave Kotinsky Monica Crowley attends the The Hill, Extra And The Embassy Of Canada Celebrate The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend at Embassy of Canada on April 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Monica Crowley, who was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be National Security Council communications director, once advocated for Russian President Vladimir Putin to get involved in the release of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In a June tweet, Crowley shared a Daily Caller story that noted the US State Department would not release emails pertaining to the Clinton Foundation for 27 months.

“I guess Putin is going to have to do it,” Crowley wrote on Twitter.

Crowley’s tweet resurfaced amid the CIA and FBI’s consensus that Russia attempted to influence the US presidential election.

I guess Putin is going to have to do it. RT “State Dept Won’t Release Clinton Fdn Emails for 27 Months https://t.co/mnECDBYdX0 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 30, 2016

Trump similarly beckoned Russia at a press conference in July, when he suggested Russia would be “rewarded” by the US media if it found deleted messages from Clinton’s private email server.

Hillary Clinton said the widespread hacking by Russian operatives was due to a personal vendetta Putin has against her. “He is determined not only to score a point against me, which he did, but also to undermine our democracy … It’s part of a long-term [Russian] strategy to cause us to doubt ourselves,” Clinton told campaign donors at a meeting Thursday.

Trump and some Republican lawmakers have dismissed the notion of Russia’s involvement. The president-elect has claimed the allegations against Russia are an attempt to delegitimize his election victory.

President Barack Obama on Friday said Russia would face consequences.

“Our goal continues to be to send a clear message to Russia or others not to do this to us, because we can do stuff to you,” Obama said.

